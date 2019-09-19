taraftar değil haberciyiz
US threatens Iran over Saudi oil attack

The US Secretary of State met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in Jeddah, discussed the attack on Aramco installations and coordinate efforts against "Iranian aggression".

REUTERS | 19.09.2019 - 09:28..
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States supports Saudi Arabia’s "right to defend itself" and said Iran’s behavior would "not be tolerated" in a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement on his official Twitter account on Thursday.

POMPEO CONDEMNED THE ATTACK

Pompeo condemned the attacks and supported Saudi Arabia’s call for international experts to come to the country to further investigate, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA said in a separate report on the meeting.

In the meeting, Prince Mohammed stressed that the attacks on state oil company Saudi Aramco were aimed at destabilizing the region’s security and damaging the global energy supply and economy, SPA reported.

