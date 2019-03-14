taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4707
Euro
6.1969
Altın
1297.14
Borsa
102705.95
Gram Altın
228.175

US to build 6 nuclear power plants in India

In 2008, two countries signed a nuclear deal after nearly 30 years of US sanctions since India's first nuclear weapon test.

AA | 14.03.2019 - 13:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The United States will build six nuclear power plants in India, media reports said Thursday.

ESTABLISHMENT OF MORE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS

The deal was announced after a meeting between US and Indian officials as part of the 9th round of India-US Strategic Security Dialogue in Washington D.C., Press Trust of India reported. "They committed to strengthening bilateral security and civil nuclear cooperation, including the establishment of six U.S. nuclear power plants in India," an India-US joint statement said.

US to build 6 nuclear power plants in India

In October 2008, the two countries signed a nuclear cooperation deal. The 2008 deal gave India a special waiver enabling it to sign cooperation agreements with a dozen countries, PTI said.

Since then, India has signed civilian nuclear cooperation agreements with the US, France, Russia, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Sri Lanka, the UK, Japan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and South Korea.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ORC'nin İstanbul ilçeleri seçim tahmini

ORC'nin İstanbul ilçeleri seçim tahmini

104
Adriana Lima ile Metin Hara buluştu

Adriana Lima ile Metin Hara buluştu

54
Lüks aracın sürücüsü taksiye çarptı, kaçtı

Lüks aracın sürücüsü taksiye çarptı, kaçtı

127
Meral Akşener'in Trabzon mitingi

Meral Akşener'in Trabzon mitingi

244
Kuzey Kore'de seçim sonucu

Kuzey Kore'de seçim sonucu

53
Yeni satın aldığı otomobiliyle kaza yaptı

Yeni satın aldığı otomobiliyle kaza yaptı

46
ABD: Suriye'nin kuzeyine operasyona sıcak bakmıyoruz

ABD: Suriye'nin kuzeyine operasyona sıcak bakmıyoruz

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir