US to build 6 nuclear power plants in India

The United States will build six nuclear power plants in India, media reports said Thursday.

ESTABLISHMENT OF MORE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS

The deal was announced after a meeting between US and Indian officials as part of the 9th round of India-US Strategic Security Dialogue in Washington D.C., Press Trust of India reported. "They committed to strengthening bilateral security and civil nuclear cooperation, including the establishment of six U.S. nuclear power plants in India," an India-US joint statement said.

In October 2008, the two countries signed a nuclear cooperation deal. The 2008 deal gave India a special waiver enabling it to sign cooperation agreements with a dozen countries, PTI said.

Since then, India has signed civilian nuclear cooperation agreements with the US, France, Russia, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Sri Lanka, the UK, Japan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and South Korea.