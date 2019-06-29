US to continue selling products to Huawei, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said he had a "great meeting" with his Chinese counterpart amid ongoing trade war with China.

Trump's remarks came at his closing speech at G20 summit on Saturday in Japan.

"WE WILL CONTINUE DOING BUSINNESS WITH HUAWEI"

The US is neither lifting, nor adding tariffs on China for the time being, Trump said. He stressed that US businesses will continue selling products to Chinese telecom company Huawei.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency over "threats against information and communications technology and services" in the US, slapping Huawei with sanctions and blacklisting the company from doing business with US firms.