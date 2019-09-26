taraftar değil haberciyiz
US to impose sanctions on Chinese entities

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made statements during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

REUTERS | 26.09.2019 - 12:16..
The United States is imposing new sanctions on certain Chinese entities and people who it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington’s curbs on Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"WE WILL SANCTION EVERY VIOLATION"

The US Treasury Department announced that it placing sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities, including two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries. “And we are telling China, and all nations: know that we will sanction every violation,” Pompeo said at a conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Attacks on Sept. 14 on the oil facilities of Saudi Arabia, widely blamed on Iran, have rattled the Middle East and raised concerns about a broader war. Iran denies involvement. "The more Iran lashes out the greater our pressure will and should be,” Pompeo said. "That path forward begins now with two new actions."

He said Washington was also ramping up efforts to educate countries on the risks of doing business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps entities and that it will punish those who continue to engage with them in violation of sanctions.

