taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9547
Euro
7.5339
Altın
1728.93
Borsa
98758.96
Gram Altın
386.679
Bitcoin
52435.98

US to send ventilators to Ethiopia

Trump said on Saturday that Ethiopia needs ventilators, and the US was in a good position to help.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

US to send ventilators to Ethiopia

US President Donald Trump said he will send ventilators to Ethiopia in support of its effort to fight coronavirus.

"WE WILL HELP THEM"

"Just spoke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia. His Country needs Ventilators, and the U.S. is in good position to help him. We will," Trump said on Twitter.

Ali tweeted similar sentiments: "Encouraging phone call with @realDonaldTrump reconfirming continued US-Ethiopia relations. Appreciate the commitment of support to #COVID19 prevention and mitigation efforts as well as on desert locust control."

US to send ventilators to Ethiopia

Trump last year made an offer to mediate between Ethiopia and Egypt in their longtime dispute about filling and operation of Ethiopia's $5 billion hydro dam on the Nile River.

Talks stalled after Ethiopia accused the US of siding with Egypt.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israelis demonstrate Netanyahu government
Protesters slam Netanyahu for the move to center power on the management of coronavirus.
France reports drop in coronavirus fatalities
The country's lockdown will continue until May 11, whereupon schools will gradually open followed by cafes, restaurants, and bars.
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 26,384 in Italy
The government is expected to unveil its nationwide plan for the recovery phase by the end of the month, but each region continues to push in a different direction.
World’s air traffic drops by 90 percent
A snapshot released by an international aviation organization shows the massive drop in air traffic across European skies.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
285
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
151
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
40
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
91
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
Kimlik soran bekçiye biber gazı sıkan Suriyeli
168
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
362
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
99
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir