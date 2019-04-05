US transfers Turkey's F-35 jet to Arizona base

The Pentagon said Wednesday it transferred one of Turkey's two F-35 jets to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

"ANOTHER ONE WILL BE SENT TOMORROW"

Spokesperson Eric Pahon told Anadolu Agency "another one will be sent tomorrow." He reiterated the US concerns about Turkey's procurement of Russian S-400 surface to air missile system. On the training of Turkish pilots in the Arizona base, Pahon said there has yet to be any change and "training will continue."

Two F-35s already delivered to Turkey are currently at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, where Turkish pilots are being trained. The jets were scheduled to be transferred to Turkey in November. The US would have delivered four of the jets to Turkey with the latest transfer.

Anther Pentagon spokesperson said Turkish pilots would continue training on F-35s in Arizona despite Pentagon decision to suspend delivery of parts. Turkey joined the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program in 2002 and has invested more than $1.25 billion. It also manufactures various aircraft parts for all F-35 variants and customers.

Ankara's decision to procure the Russian S-400 defense system has led to significantly strained ties with the US, and Washington earlier this week suspended delivery of parts and services necessary to Turkey's receipt of the stealth fighter jet.