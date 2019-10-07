taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan: US troops are retreating from Syria as we discussed

President Erdoğan made statements on the planned operation east of Euphrates River in northern Syria.

AA | 07.10.2019 - 11:27..
The US troops' retreat from Syria's north "has begun", said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

THE RETREAT HAS BEGUN

"After our conversation yesterday [Sunday] evening, as Mr. President [Donald Trump] stated, the retreat has begun," Erdoğan told reporters at Ankara's Esenboga International Airport before his departure for a two-day visit to Serbia.

The US on Sunday ruled out any assistance or involvement in Turkey's planned operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

Erdoğan: US troops are retreating from Syria as we discussed

In a statement, the White House said Turkey will soon carry out its "long-planned operation" into northern Syria. "The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS [Daesh] territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area," said the statement, using an alternate name for the terror group Daesh.

