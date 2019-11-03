US troops return to military bases in Syria

American troops are pouring back to military bases in northeastern Syria which were evacuated by the US Army during Turkey's anti-terror operation.

BASES WERE EVACUATED DURING OPERATION PEACE SPRING

According to Anadolu Agency reporters on the ground, the US Army arrived Saturday back in the west of Syria’s northern province of Raqqa to rebuild its military base, which was evacuated during Operation Peace Spring.

A military convoy, including a personnel carrier armored vehicle, a mine flail and a utility vehicle, dispatched by the US, arrived in Jazira base located west of Raqqa province via the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah.

Nearly 30 US soldiers were also seen in the convoy heading to Jazira base. Also, the US troops Friday was positioned on a military base in northern Syria’s Sarrin village in the south of Ayn al-Arab, or Kobani.

The US military bases in Sarrin and Sabit villages around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkey-Syria border was previously evacuated and destroyed during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

US troops on Friday also resumed patrols near oil fields in northeastern Syria after an intermission following the launch of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring.