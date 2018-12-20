taraftar değil haberciyiz
US trucks start to leave Syria after withdrawal signal

US trucks carrying weapons to the YPG/PKK terror group started leaving Syria late Wednesday after Washington announced the withdrawal of its troops.

20.12.2018
According to local sources, the closed bed trucks entered Iraq at around 11 p.m. (2100GMT). The sources said some of the bed trucks were seen carrying heavy machinery and mine cleaners.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared victory over the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, saying its defeat was the sole reason for the U.S.'s presence in the country under his administration. Later, Trump said in a pre-recorded video message posted on Twitter: "It's time for our troops to come back home." "Our boys, our young women, our men -- they're all coming back, and they're coming back now," he added.

STATE DEPARTMENT WILL DEPART WITHIN 24 HOURS

The US began its air campaign in Syria in 2014, deploying troops to the country to assist in the anti-Daesh fight alongside local partners the year after.

Trump's announcement had come as a shock to many after several top administration officials, including National Security Advisor John Bolton, insisted the US would not be removing its forces until Iran exited Syria. Reports have suggested all State Department personnel would depart Syria within the next 24 hours while US forces will leave within 60 to 100 days.

The withdrawal follows a military operation in northeastern Syria vowed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan against the YPG/PKK. Ankara has carried out two separate military operations in northern Syria in the past.

The US was warned publicly against a new operation in northeastern Syria as it works alongside the YPG-led SDF, which is fighting Daesh in its last remaining major foothold in eastern Sy

