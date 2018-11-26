taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2436
Euro
5.9687
Altın
1226.12
Borsa
94263.69
Gram Altın
206.937

US forces use tear gas on migrants at Mexico border

As the migrants tried to cross the border, authorities on the US side used tear gas to disperse them. Footages showed a cloud of tear gas that sent people running and screaming.

REUTERS | 26.11.2018 - 12:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

US authorities shut the country’s busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico on Sunday to repel Central American migrants approaching the border after US President Donald Trump vowed the asylum-seekers would not easily enter the country.

US forces use tear gas on migrants at Mexico border

Traffic in both directions was suspended for several hours at the San Ysidro port of entry between San Diego and Tijuana, U.S. officials said, disrupting trade at the most heavily trafficked land border in the Western Hemisphere. Pedestrian crossings and vehicle traffic later resumed, officials said.

US forces use tear gas on migrants at Mexico border

TEAR GAS USED ON FAMILIES AND CHILDREN

Tensions on the border had been rising in recent days, with thousands of Central American migrants who arrived in a caravan camped out in a sports stadium in Tijuana. On Sunday, Mexican police broke up the latest in a series of daily protests, triggering a rush toward the U.S. border. US Customs and Border Protection officers stopped the migrants with a volley of canisters emitting large clouds of gas as the US and Mexican government helicopters clattered overhead.

US forces use tear gas on migrants at Mexico border

The Mexican government said it had retaken control of the border crossing after nearly 500 migrants tried to cross the U.S. border “in a violent manner,” and vowed to immediately deport Central Americans who attempt to enter the United States illegally. Trump has raised alarm for weeks about the caravan of Central American migrants as it approached the United States, with its members planning to apply for asylum on reaching the country.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

Gamze Özçelik tesettüre girdi

432
İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

İstanbul'da askeri helikopter düştü

142
Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşanıyor

Acun Ilıcalı - Şeyma Subaşı boşanıyor

192
Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

Rus gemisinin Ukrayna gemisine saldırı anı

45
CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

CHP, Süleyman Soylu'ya karşı HDP'lileri savundu

121
ABD-Meksika sınırı kapatıldı

ABD-Meksika sınırı kapatıldı

34
Erdoğan 20 ilin adayını yarın açıklayacak

Erdoğan 20 ilin adayını yarın açıklayacak

128
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir