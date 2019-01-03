taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4897
Euro
6.2484
Altın
1290.96
Borsa
88865.01
Gram Altın
227.233

US wants to keep protecting YPG terrorists

Trump said on Wednesday the United States would get out of Syria slowly “over a period of time” and would protect the US-backed YPG terrorists in the country as Washington draws down troops.

REUTERS | 03.01.2019 - 09:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
US wants to keep protecting YPG terrorists

US President Donald Trump did not provide a timetable for the planned military exit from Syria, which he announced last month against the advice of top national security aides and without consulting lawmakers or US allies participating in anti-Islamic State operations.

"WE ARE GETTING OUT SMART"

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House in front of reporters, Trump said he had never set a reported four-month timetable for the withdrawal of 2,000 American troops stationed in Syria amid a battle against Islamic State militants. “We’re getting out and we’re getting out smart,” Trump said. “I never said I’m getting out tomorrow.” He declined to be specific about how long troops would remain in Syria.

US wants to keep protecting YPG terrorists

In recent days, Trump appeared to back off from any hasty pullout and stressed that the operation would be slow. “We’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time-fighting Daesh remnants,” he said on Twitter on Monday.

"WE WANT TO PROTECT KURDS NEVERTHELESS"

US commanders planning the US withdrawal are recommending that YPG terrorists battling Daesh be allowed to keep US-supplied weapons, according to US officials. Trump said he was not happy that the Kurds were selling oil to Iran, but that he wanted to protect them either way.

US wants to keep protecting YPG terrorists

“I didn’t like the fact that they’re selling the small (amount of) oil that they have to Iran, and we asked them not to sell it to Iran... We’re not thrilled about that. OK? I’m not happy about it at all,” he said. “We want to protect the Kurds, nevertheless. We want to protect the Kurds, but I don’t want to be in Syria forever. It’s sand. And it’s death.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Oğulcan Engin Şeyma Subaşı'yı sildi

Oğulcan Engin Şeyma Subaşı'yı sildi

40
K.Kore'de depremler Kim Jong'un denemelerinden çıktı

K.Kore'de depremler Kim Jong'un denemelerinden çıktı

46
Dolar gece yarısı ani yükseliş yaşayıp tekrar indi

Dolar gece yarısı ani yükseliş yaşayıp tekrar indi

105
Meteoroloji'den İstanbul için kar alarmı

Meteoroloji'den İstanbul için kar alarmı

12
Hayatta kalabilmek için yılana sarıldılar

Hayatta kalabilmek için yılana sarıldılar

11
ABD'de Kongre üyeleri yemin edecek

ABD'de Kongre üyeleri yemin edecek

30
Çimentocular geri adım attı

Çimentocular geri adım attı

33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir