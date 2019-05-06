taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0206
Euro
6.7478
Altın
1280.75
Borsa
91852.86
Gram Altın
247.934

US warships sail in South China Sea

The US military said two of its warships sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Monday.

REUTERS | 06.05.2019 - 14:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The busy waterway is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which also include a trade war, US sanctions and Taiwan.

President Donald Trump dramatically increased pressure on China to reach a trade deal by threatening to hike US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and soon target hundreds of billions more.

COMMANDER CLAIMS AN "INNOCENT PASSAGE"

The US guided-missile destroyers Preble and Chung Hoon traveled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands, a US military spokesman told Reuters.

US warships sail in South China Sea

Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet, said the “innocent passage” aimed “to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law”.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the US ships entered the waters near the islets without the Chinese government’s permission, and the Chinese navy warned them to leave.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

2347
Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

521
Ramazan ayı Kur'an-ı Kerim'de nasıl geçiyor

Ramazan ayı Kur'an-ı Kerim'de nasıl geçiyor

341
İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

225
Abdullah Gül, Mahmut Övür'ün yazısını yalanladı

Abdullah Gül, Mahmut Övür'ün yazısını yalanladı

182
Balıkesir'de SEKA Fabrikası 19 yıl sonra üretime başladı

Balıkesir'de SEKA Fabrikası 19 yıl sonra üretime başladı

250
İran’da uçaklar çürümeye terk edildi

İran’da uçaklar çürümeye terk edildi

70
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir