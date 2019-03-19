taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4678
Euro
6.21115
Altın
1306.515
Borsa
104458.78
Gram Altın
229.662

US working closely with Turkey in Syria

The US, French defense heads discuss operations in Syria.

AA | 19.03.2019 - 11:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Top defense officials from the US and France discussed a host of issues Monday, including operations in Syria.

"WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH THE TURKS"

Acting American defense chief Patrick Shanahan met with his French counterpart, Florence Parly, in Washington, as the US continues military operations in the war-ravaged country. "We are working closely with the Turks, our strategic partner. More importantly, we are on plan for our drawdown in Syria," Shanahan said at a joint-news conference with Parly. "We are in close coordination with our D-ISIS coalition partners on the real details of the plan," he added, using another term for the Daesh terrorist group.

Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw American forces from Syria late last year was met with significant pushback by close allies in Europe and among some of Trump's closest legislative supporters on Capitol Hill.

The US withdrawal process should respect Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity and Turkey’s security concerns, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said last week, adding that Ankara will continue to work with Washington and other actors in Syria.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

224
Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

37
Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

32
Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

38
Yunan basını İHA'lardan rahatsız

Yunan basını İHA'lardan rahatsız

43
Kaçak yapılar uydudan tespit ediliyor

Kaçak yapılar uydudan tespit ediliyor

77
HDP'nin açıklamaları CHP'de rahatsızlık yarattı

HDP'nin açıklamaları CHP'de rahatsızlık yarattı

115
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir