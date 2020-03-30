Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch Singer Laren Museum

A Vincent van Gogh painting was stolen from a Dutch museum early Monday, local media reported.

"SECURITY HAS BEEN ENTIRELY ACCORDING TO PROTOCOL"

The painting Spring Garden was stolen from the Singer Laren museum in capital Amsterdam at 3.15 a.m. local time (0115GMT), Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad reported.

Police are investigating the burglary and looking for witnesses, said the paper, adding that the museum’s glass front door was found shattered.

The Singer Laren museum said security had been 'entirely according to protocol'.

The museum is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 865 lives in the Netherlands, with nearly 12,000 confirmed cases so far.