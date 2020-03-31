Vatican cardinal tests positive for coronavirus

A senior cardinal in the Vatican has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is receiving treatment, local reports said late Monday.

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Vicar General of Rome, was tested after showing symptoms of the virus.

HE IS NOT BELIEVED TO HAVE HAD PERSONAL CONTACT WITH POPE

De Donatis, 66, was taken to Gemelli hospital in Rome and is in stable condition.

Six other individuals in the Vatican have been diagnosed with the disease. Pope Francis’ test results were negative.

The Vatican said on Saturday that the pope and his closest aides did not have the virus. Coronavirus has killed 11,591 people in Italy, about a third of the deaths around the world.