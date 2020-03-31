taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5942
Euro
7.2536
Altın
1616.26
Borsa
89837.14
Gram Altın
343.117
Bitcoin
42362.04
fuzulev

Vatican cardinal tests positive for coronavirus

Vatican authorities reported six individuals have been tested positive so far.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Vatican cardinal tests positive for coronavirus

A senior cardinal in the Vatican has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is receiving treatment, local reports said late Monday.

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Vicar General of Rome, was tested after showing symptoms of the virus.

HE IS NOT BELIEVED TO HAVE HAD PERSONAL CONTACT WITH POPE

De Donatis, 66, was taken to Gemelli hospital in Rome and is in stable condition.

Six other individuals in the Vatican have been diagnosed with the disease. Pope Francis’ test results were negative.

The Vatican said on Saturday that the pope and his closest aides did not have the virus. Coronavirus has killed 11,591 people in Italy, about a third of the deaths around the world.

Vatican cardinal tests positive for coronavirus

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US
There are 784,314 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 37,638 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 165,288 have recovered from the disease.
German Chancellor again tests negative for coronavirus
Angela Merkel will continue working from home despite negative coronavirus test.
Russia on lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
The Russian government had put lockdown on several regions, including the capital Moscow on Monday.
Despite strict lockdown, France faces 3,024 deaths
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had announced the closure of the markets only a few days ago, saying that keeping them open would jeopardize social distancing measures.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
173
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
134
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
58
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
70 bin mahkuma evde hapis
75
Eser Yenenler ve eşine karantina yaramadı
Eser Yenenler ve eşine karantina yaramadı
55
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
Kars'ta gezen Çinli turist gözetim altına alındı
98
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir