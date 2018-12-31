taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2865
Euro
6.0561
Altın
1283.62
Borsa
90514.6
Gram Altın
218.259

Vatican spokesman, deputy resign suddenly

The spokesman for the Vatican and his deputy resigned suddenly on Monday, an official statement said.

REUTERS | 31.12.2018 - 15:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Vatican spokesman, Greg Burke, and his deputy have resigned suddenly. A Vatican statement said Pope Francis accepted their resignation Monday.

It gave no reason for the resignation of Greg Burke, an American, and Paloma Garcia Ovejero, a Spaniard, but they quit several weeks after Pope Francis appointed an Italian journalist and personal friend, Andrea Tornielli, to become editorial director of Vatican communications.

In a tweet, Burke said he and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, had resigned effective Jan. 1. Burke wrote, “At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it’s best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team.”

Vatican spokesman, deputy resign suddenly


Francis named a member of the Vatican’s communications office, Alessandro Gisotti, as an interim replacement.

The pope has recently overhauled the Vatican’s media operations by ousting the longtime editor of the Vatican newspaper and naming a new director of editorial content for all Vatican media.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Metin Temel'in yeni görevi belli oldu

Metin Temel'in yeni görevi belli oldu

223
2019'da motorlu taşıtlar vergisinde zam oranı

2019'da motorlu taşıtlar vergisinde zam oranı

131
Emina Jahovic ile Sadettin Saran ayrıldı

Emina Jahovic ile Sadettin Saran ayrıldı

117
İstanbul Müftüsü: Din görevlileri üniversite mezunu olmalı

İstanbul Müftüsü: Din görevlileri üniversite mezunu olmalı

395
İçişleri Bakanı Soylu'dan trafik cezası açıklaması

İçişleri Bakanı Soylu'dan trafik cezası açıklaması

228
Juncker'den AB ülkelerine: İkiyüzlüsünüz

Juncker'den AB ülkelerine: İkiyüzlüsünüz

40
TCG Çeşme 8 ayrı noktada çalışmalarını tamamladı

TCG Çeşme 8 ayrı noktada çalışmalarını tamamladı

33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir