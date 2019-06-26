taraftar değil haberciyiz
Vehicle crash kills ten migrants in Turkey

According to the report, the crash of vehicle carrying irregular migrants in Edirne also leaves 30 injured

AA | 26.06.2019 - 09:46..
Ten people have died and 30 were injured when a vehicle carrying irregular migrants crashed in northwestern Turkey, according to reports from the scene.

TEN MIGRANTS DEAD, THIRTY INJURED

Ekrem Canalp, governor of the Edirne province, where the crash took place, has arrived at the scene. The crash reportedly occurred when the driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit a wall.

Vehicle crash kills ten migrants in Turkey

Edirne, bordering both Greece and Bulgaria, has seen an influx of migrants seeking to cross into the European Union.

Vehicle crash kills ten migrants in Turkey WATCH

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

