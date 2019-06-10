Venezuela closes its consulates in Canada

Venezuela has decided to shut down its consulates in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in response to Canada’s temporary closing of its embassy in Caracas.

Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Jorge Arreaza, which announced the decision Saturday, said it was in response to Canada's temporary closing of its embassy in Caracas.

Canada is one of more than 50 countries, led by US, that recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting president in the country's political standoff.

In a statement, it said the Canadian decision, "far from being an administrative matter, is a political decision that reflects the continued hostility of that government toward Venezuela."

Canada announced the temporary closing of its embassy in Caracas a week ago, blaming President Nicolas Maduro for refusing to accredit diplomats critical to its functioning.

Citing the principle of reciprocity, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said "it will temporarily stop providing services at its general consulates in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal." "All the functions of Venezuelan diplomacy in Canada will be concentrated at the headquarters of its embassy in Ottawa," he said.