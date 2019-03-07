taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44215
Euro
6.1655
Altın
1286.05
Borsa
103724.84
Gram Altın
225.011

Venezuela expels German ambassador

Caracas accuses Daniel Kriener of interfering in country’s domestic affairs.

AA | 07.03.2019 - 12:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Venezuela on Wednesday ordered Germany’s ambassador to leave the country after he expressed support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza accused Daniel Kriener of “repeated acts of interference in the country’s internal affairs" and posted a government statement on Twitter saying he has 48 hours to leave the country.

"THE EUROPEAN UNION'S SUPPORT FOR GUAIDON WOULD CONTINUE"

The ambassador "has been declared persona non grata,” a spokesman for Germany’s Foreign Ministry said, adding the German government is in talks with its partners on the matter. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas later said in a statement that Venezuela’s move to expel a German diplomat "is an incomprehensible decision which aggravates the situation and does not contribute to de-escalation".Maas hailed Kriener's recent work in Caracas and said Germany decided to call him back for consultations.

Venezuela expels German ambassador

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Venezuela expels German ambassador

Tensions escalated when Guaido, who heads Venezuela’s National Assembly, declared himself acting president on Jan. 23, a move which was supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries.

Venezuela expels German ambassador

Turkey, Russia, Iran, Cuba, China and Bolivia reiterated their support for Maduro, who vowed to cut all diplomatic and political ties with the US Maduro insists he is a victim of a US orchestrated coup amid a spiraling economic and humanitarian crisis in the country. Trump pointed to military intervention as among a number of options he could choose to help resolve the crisis.

Venezuela is experiencing widespread shortages of food and medicine and has the highest inflation rate in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

23
ABD yeni teklifle masada

ABD yeni teklifle masada

122
Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

159
Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

58
Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

223
Ahmet Kural'ın ilk ifadesi

Ahmet Kural'ın ilk ifadesi

86
TOKİ evlerine başvurunun tüm detayları

TOKİ evlerine başvurunun tüm detayları

72
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir