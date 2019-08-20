taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7168
Euro
6.3391
Altın
1503.9
Borsa
96138.32
Gram Altın
276.975

Venezuelan authorities deny secret talks with US

Diosdado Cabello slams report alleging he held talks to discuss a transition plan with top US official.

AA | 20.08.2019 - 17:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Diosdado Cabello, the number two man in Venezuelan government, denied on Monday allegations that he was in secret talks with members of the US administration, CNN Spanish reported.

Cabello said at a news briefing in La Guaira, Venezuela's port city, that such talks are only possible under four conditions.

HE MOCKED THE REPORTS

"Under the authorization of President Nicolas Maduro, discussing Venezuela, here in Venezuela and with the owners of the circus," he said, taking a jab at the US administration.

According to an AP report, a US official close to the Trump administration met Cabello, who is considered the most powerful man in Venezuela after Maduro, last month. The US is "in a listening mode to hear what it would take for them to betray Maduro and support a transition plan", the unnamed official said.

Venezuelan authorities deny secret talks with US

Cabello also mocked the reports by retweeting a post by another user which read: "Diosdado met in SECRET with a gringo SECRET agent to agree on a SECRET plan to knock Nicolas down, who doesn't know anything about this because if he knew it, it wouldn't be a SECRET. So don't say anything, it's not going to be that everything is discovered and the SECRET plan fails. Sincerely AP."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Egemen Bağış'a Prag Büyükelçiliği görevi

Egemen Bağış'a Prag Büyükelçiliği görevi

586
Hıncal Uluç'a göre Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun suçu yok

Hıncal Uluç'a göre Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun suçu yok

290
Nükleer anlaşma bitti, ABD yeni füzesini denedi

Nükleer anlaşma bitti, ABD yeni füzesini denedi

55
YKS'de 3'ncü olan imam hatip mezunu

YKS'de 3'ncü olan imam hatip mezunu

284
Suriye'ye giden turist sayısında artış yaşandı

Suriye'ye giden turist sayısında artış yaşandı

107
İbrahim Kutluay, Edvina Sponza'yı dövdü iddiası

İbrahim Kutluay, Edvina Sponza'yı dövdü iddiası

33
Memur-Sen eylem kararı aldı

Memur-Sen eylem kararı aldı

392
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir