Venezuelan authorities deny secret talks with US

Diosdado Cabello, the number two man in Venezuelan government, denied on Monday allegations that he was in secret talks with members of the US administration, CNN Spanish reported.

Cabello said at a news briefing in La Guaira, Venezuela's port city, that such talks are only possible under four conditions.

HE MOCKED THE REPORTS

"Under the authorization of President Nicolas Maduro, discussing Venezuela, here in Venezuela and with the owners of the circus," he said, taking a jab at the US administration.

According to an AP report, a US official close to the Trump administration met Cabello, who is considered the most powerful man in Venezuela after Maduro, last month. The US is "in a listening mode to hear what it would take for them to betray Maduro and support a transition plan", the unnamed official said.

Cabello also mocked the reports by retweeting a post by another user which read: "Diosdado met in SECRET with a gringo SECRET agent to agree on a SECRET plan to knock Nicolas down, who doesn't know anything about this because if he knew it, it wouldn't be a SECRET. So don't say anything, it's not going to be that everything is discovered and the SECRET plan fails. Sincerely AP."