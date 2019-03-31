taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

Venezuelan FM to visit Turkey to discuss bilateral relations

Jorge Arreaza to discuss bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international issues.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 15:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Venezuela's foreign minister will visit Turkey on Monday, according to the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL  ISSUES WILL BE DISCUSSED

The statement said Jorge Arreaza will discuss bilateral relations between Turkey and Venezuela as well as current regional and international issues.

Venezuelan FM to visit Turkey to discuss bilateral relations

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Tensions escalated when Juan Guaido, who heads Venezuela’s National Assembly, declared himself acting president on Jan. 23, a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries. Turkey, Russia, Iran, Cuba, China and Bolivia threw their weight behind Maduro.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sezen Aksu oyunu kullanamadı

Sezen Aksu oyunu kullanamadı

119
Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

293
Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

40
Hadise oyunu kullandı

Hadise oyunu kullandı

100
İngiliz ajansının algı operasyonu

İngiliz ajansının algı operasyonu

149
İsrail ablukası altındaki Gazze'de şehit sayısı artıyor

İsrail ablukası altındaki Gazze'de şehit sayısı artıyor

146
57 milyon seçmen, yerel seçim için sandık başında

57 milyon seçmen, yerel seçim için sandık başında

119
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir