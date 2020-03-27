taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4369
Euro
7.0948
Altın
1620.56
Borsa
91419.32
Gram Altın
335.623
Bitcoin
43202.83

Venezuelan government confirms first death

In order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the government declared a national quarantine for the past 11 days,

AA | 27.03.2020 - 10:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Venezuela announced its first death from the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed that a 47-year-old worker from Aragua state who had a pre-existing lung disease passed away after contracting the virus.

THE COUNTRY SUFFERS FROM LACK OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES

"He was admitted  to a private clinic for pneumonia in March. Three days ago, the Venezuelan State Epidemiological Network was contacted, and he tested positive," Rodriguez said in a statement from the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. “We extend our condolences to his family,” she said.

Venezuelan government confirms first death

Rodriguez announced a new case of coronavirus in Venezuela in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infected people in the country to 107, and said 31 patients had already recovered, which represents 34 percent of those infected so far.

Venezuelan government confirms first death

She said more than 14 million people have answered a survey that has allowed the government to detect 42,653 potential people to visit, of whom more than 32,000 have already been examined by health authorities.

The virus has arrived in Venezuela amid a public health crisis compounded by an economic recession, a lack of medical supplies and rising prices of goods and medicines.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump, Jinping hold phone call amid the outbreak
According to state-run Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President said China was sharing information on coronavirus in an open, transparent, and responsible manner.
US has 82,404 cases of coronavirus, study shows
The worldwide total has surpassed 526,000, according to the data.
French soldiers join battle against coronavirus
The country’s coronavirus death toll surges to nearly 1,700.
Turkish Health Ministry delivers medical supplies to Iran
Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus outbreak as the death toll reached to 2,234.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
232
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
279
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
26
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
125
ABD'de virüsü yaymak terör suçu sayılıyor
ABD'de virüsü yaymak terör suçu sayılıyor
44
Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda koronavirüs tedbirleri onaylandı
Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda koronavirüs tedbirleri onaylandı
64
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir