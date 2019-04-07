Venezuelans take to the streets against power cuts

Two rival rallies took place in Venezuela’s capital on Saturday after blackouts that left people without electricity and water.

"FILL CARACAS WITH JOY"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro supporters marched to the presidential palace after he tweeted "Let’s fill the streets of Caracas with joy." During the rally, Maduro said he is willing to negotiate and support any step for dialogue. In his remarks, Maduro blamed cyberattacks from Colombia and Chile for the recent power outages.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president in late January, urged his supporters to be united and pressure the government until Maduro leaves.

The rival displays came days after Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido of his parliamentary immunity on Tuesday, paving the way for his prosecution and possible arrest.