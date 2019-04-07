taraftar değil haberciyiz
Venezuelans take to the streets against power cuts

After weeks of power cuts and limited access to water, tens of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Saturday.

AA | 07.04.2019 - 15:47..
Two rival rallies took place in Venezuela’s capital on Saturday after blackouts that left people without electricity and water.

"FILL CARACAS WITH JOY"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro supporters marched to the presidential palace after he tweeted "Let’s fill the streets of Caracas with joy." During the rally, Maduro said he is willing to negotiate and support any step for dialogue. In his remarks, Maduro blamed cyberattacks from Colombia and Chile for the recent power outages.

Venezuelans take to the streets against power cuts

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president in late January, urged his supporters to be united and pressure the government until Maduro leaves.

Venezuelans take to the streets against power cuts

The rival displays came days after Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido of his parliamentary immunity on Tuesday, paving the way for his prosecution and possible arrest.

