Venezuela’s Guaido: We appreciate Trump’s support

Juan Guaido, after his failure of the US-backed coup attempt against Maduro, said he would "evaluate all options" to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Haber Merkezi | 06.05.2019 - 10:00..
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has said he is considering asking the US to launch a military intervention in the embattled country.

"TRUMP WAS VERY FIRM"

Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim leader in January. As the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency. Last week, he launched a failed attempt to spark a military rebellion and force Maduro out of power.

"I think President Trump's position is very firm, which we appreciate, as does the entire world," he stated in an interview with BBC. Asked whether he would like Trump and the US military to intervene, he responded it is "responsible to evaluate" the possibility of international intervention, adding: "I, as the president in charge of the national parliament, will evaluate all options if necessary."

