taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7519
Euro
6.3339
Altın
1464.85
Borsa
104678.87
Gram Altın
271.179
Bitcoin
50423.03

Venice flooded by highest tide in 21st century

Saint Mark’s Square was submerged by more than one meter of water, while the adjacent Saint Mark’s Basilica was flooded for the sixth time in 1,200 years - but the fourth in the last 20.

REUTERS | 13.11.2019 - 14:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Venice’s mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water.

TWO REPORTED DEAD

A local man from Pellestrina, one of the many islands in the Venetian lagoon, died when he was struck by lightning while using an electric water pump, the fire brigade said, and the body of another man was found in his home.

Venice flooded by highest tide in 21st century


City officials said the tide peaked at 187 cm (6ft 2ins) at 10.50 p.m. (2150 GMT) on Tuesday, just short of the record 194 cm set in 1966.

Venice flooded by highest tide in 21st century

Night-time footage showed a torrent of water whipped up by high winds raging through the city centre while Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region, described a scene of “apocalyptic devastation”.

Venice flooded by highest tide in 21st century WATCH

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the situation was dramatic. “We ask the government to help us. The cost will be high. This is the result of climate change,” he said on Twitter.

Venice flooded by highest tide in 21st century

He said he would declare a disaster zone and ask the government to call a state of emergency, which would allow funds to be freed to address the damage.

Venice flooded by highest tide in 21st century

A flood barrier was designed in 1984 to protect Venice from the kind of high tides that hit the city on Tuesday, but the multi-billion euro project, known as Mose, has been plagued by corruption scandals and is still not operative.

Venice flooded by highest tide in 21st century

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsmail Küçükkaya, İstanbul'daki su zammına kızdı

İsmail Küçükkaya, İstanbul'daki su zammına kızdı

440
Suriye topraklarından petrol fışkırıyor

Suriye topraklarından petrol fışkırıyor

212
Serdar Ortaç, kumar borçlarını konserle ödeyecek

Serdar Ortaç, kumar borçlarını konserle ödeyecek

237
HDP'li 4 belediyeye kayyum

HDP'li 4 belediyeye kayyum

192
BDDK'nın yetkileri Merkez Bankası'na devredildi

BDDK'nın yetkileri Merkez Bankası'na devredildi

71
'Bu pazar seçim olsa kime oy verirsiniz' anketi

'Bu pazar seçim olsa kime oy verirsiniz' anketi

541
Cumhurbaşkanı Avn'ın sözleri, Lübnanlıları sokağa döktü

Cumhurbaşkanı Avn'ın sözleri, Lübnanlıları sokağa döktü

82
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir