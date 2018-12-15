taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3641
Euro
6.0663
Altın
1238.91
Borsa
90528.64
Gram Altın
213.74

Video footages of the high-speed train crash in Ankara

Footage shows trains colliding of a high-speed train crash in Ankara that killed at least 9 people and injured 86 others on Thursday morning.

Haber Merkezi | 15.12.2018 - 11:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Video footages of the high-speed train crash in Ankara

A high-speed train crashed Thursday in the Turkish capital of Ankara, had killed at least nine people and injured 86.

Video footages of the high-speed train crash in Ankara

The 6.30 a.m. train from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya collided head-on with the engine, which was checking the tracks at the capital’s small Marsandiz station, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters after inspecting the site. The high-speed train transits that station without stopping.

Video footages of the high-speed train crash in Ankara WATCH

Video footage shows the high-speed train crash that killed nine people and injured 86 others in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

Video footages of the high-speed train crash in Ankara

At least two cars derailed, hitting the station's overpass, which then collapsed onto the train. Three engine drivers and six passengers were killed in the crash, Turhan said. One passenger died after being hospitalized while the others were killed at the scene.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sosyal medya paylaşımları nedeniyle 2 polis tutuklandı

Sosyal medya paylaşımları nedeniyle 2 polis tutuklandı

61
Suriye'de sıkışan PKK, Fırat Kalkanı'na saldırdı

Suriye'de sıkışan PKK, Fırat Kalkanı'na saldırdı

30
Deniz Baykal'dan CHP'ye tavsiyeler

Deniz Baykal'dan CHP'ye tavsiyeler

27
Fitch Ratings, Türkiye'nin kredi notunu teyit etti

Fitch Ratings, Türkiye'nin kredi notunu teyit etti

55
Ali Koç 'Ersun Yanal gelemez' demişti

Ali Koç 'Ersun Yanal gelemez' demişti

42
HDP'li Murat Çepni'den küstah tehdit

HDP'li Murat Çepni'den küstah tehdit

135
NATO'nun en güçlü ordu ve donanmaları

NATO'nun en güçlü ordu ve donanmaları

60
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir