Video shows how coronavirus spread around world

Countries affected by the novel coronavirus entered another week of strict quarantine and several nations introduced new economic stimulus to aid citizens and companies hit by the pandemic.

MORE THAN 37,000 HAVE DIED SO FAR

By early spring, Europe had become the worst-affected region, with Italy and Spain particularly hard hit.

More than 777,026 people have been infected across the world and more than 37,000 have died since the outbreak has begun.

A timeline of how coronavirus spread around world WATCH