Visit to Turkey by the NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will chair a meeting in Turkey on May 6-7, the military alliance said in a statement on Friday.

COUNCIL MEETING

The North Atlantic Council, the principal political decision-making body of NATO, will convene in the capital Ankara.

The Mediterranean Dialogue partners comprising seven non-NATO countries; Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia, will also participate in the council meeting as part of the dialogue's 25th anniversary.

"Separately, he will have a bilateral programme with senior Turkish government officials,” NATO added.