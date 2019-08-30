taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8423
Euro
6.4472
Altın
1525.82
Borsa
96718.48
Gram Altın
286.622

Volkswagen seeks deal on plant with Turkey

According to the sources, Volkswagen was now close to finalizing the deal with Turkey.

REUTERS | 30.08.2019 - 10:03..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

German carmaker Volkswagen is holding talks with officials in Ankara over Turkey’s vehicle tax regime as it seeks to conclude a 1-billion euro investment to build a production plant in Turkey, two sources said on Thursday.

THE COMPANY CLOSE TO TAKING THE STEP

The company said last month that no decision had yet been reached on the location of a new multi-brand plant, but the sources familiar with the talks said Volkswagen is positive about investing in Turkey and was close to taking the step.

The sources did not say what assurances Volkswagen is seeking on vehicle tax. Car purchases in Turkey incur a special consumption tax which ranges from 45% to 60% for engines up to 1.6 liters and rises to 100%-110% for engines up to 2 liters.

Volkswagen seeks deal on plant with Turkey

“Volkswagen is largely ready to invest a billion euros into Turkey,” one of the sources said. “The only standing request VW has is on taxation on the vehicle market,” the source added, saying Turkey was trying to find a formula that would address Volkswagen concerns without putting existing car producers at a disadvantage.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

131
UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

23
Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

29
Bursa'da sevgilisini yakan şahıs tahliyesini istedi

Bursa'da sevgilisini yakan şahıs tahliyesini istedi

35
İngiltere'de halk sokakta

İngiltere'de halk sokakta

34
Kuzey Irak'ta 676 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

Kuzey Irak'ta 676 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi

56
Taksici araştırmasından çarpıcı sonuçlar

Taksici araştırmasından çarpıcı sonuçlar

93
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir