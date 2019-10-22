taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8306
Euro
6.4958
Altın
1487.46
Borsa
97953.19
Gram Altın
278.795
Bitcoin
48369.75

Volkswagen’s production chief: We’re not looking new locations

German carmaker Volkswagen had said it's postponing a final decision on a new plant in Turkey as the country continues its operations against YPG terror forces in Syria.

REUTERS | 22.10.2019 - 14:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Volkswagen’s production chief: We’re not looking new locations

Volkswagen is not scouting for alternative locations as it evaluates plans to build a new car factory in Turkey, Andreas Tostmann, VW’s production chief, told journalists in a call on Tuesday.

"WE ARE ON HOLD"

Earlier this month, the German carmaker said it had postponed a decision to build a car plant in Turkey in the wake of international criticism of the country’s military operations in Syria.

Volkswagen’s production chief: We’re not looking new locations

"We are watching developments. Plans for Turkey are currently on hold. We are not actively looking at alternative locations," Tostmann said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

CNN Türk canlı yayınında ırkçılık kavgası

508
Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

Tayland Kralı, general metresinin rütbesini elinden aldı

145
İdo asker oldu

İdo asker oldu

178
Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

Acun Ilıcalı canlı yayındayken Şeyma mesaj attı

135
HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

HDP'li vekillere ayar veren amir

171
Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

Şeyma Subaşı'dan mesaj açıklaması geldi

175
Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

Kanada'da seçimin galibi belli oldu

74
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir