Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted by an angry volunteer who accused him and his people of blocking the roads and slowing down sandbagging operations on Saturday.

The confrontation came as Trudeau picked up a shovel Saturday to lend a hand with sandbagging efforts, as he and his two sons visited a west-end Ottawa community hit hard by rising flood waters.

"THE MOST INSINCERE THING"

“I’ve been waiting in line down the road for 30 minutes while you've been here soaking up the rays,” said a volunteer approached the prime minister in Constance Bay. Trudeau responded that he was “sorry” for the man’s “challenge.” “It’s not my challenge,” the man said. “I’m a volunteer trying to help someone save their home.”

Volunteer berates Trudeau over delaying sandbagging WATCH



Trudeau said that his family had spent 15 minutes filling up sandbags and that he was there to draw attention to the flooding. “I was in truck for an hour waiting while you were here for the photo op,” the man retorted.

“You and your security are blocking the roads,” said the unidentified man. “What you’re doing is insincere.” he added.