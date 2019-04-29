taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9284
Euro
6.6205
Altın
1280.99
Borsa
95003.92
Gram Altın
244.383

Volunteer berates Trudeau over delaying sandbagging

"You held people up, all the RCMP and security held people up," volunteer tells Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Haber Merkezi | 29.04.2019 - 14:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Volunteer berates Trudeau over delaying sandbagging

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted by an angry volunteer who accused him and his people of blocking the roads and slowing down sandbagging operations on Saturday.

The confrontation came as Trudeau picked up a shovel Saturday to lend a hand with sandbagging efforts, as he and his two sons visited a west-end Ottawa community hit hard by rising flood waters.

"THE MOST INSINCERE THING"

“I’ve been waiting in line down the road for 30 minutes while you've been here soaking up the rays,” said a volunteer approached the prime minister in Constance Bay. Trudeau responded that he was “sorry” for the man’s “challenge.” “It’s not my challenge,” the man said. “I’m a volunteer trying to help someone save their home.”

Volunteer berates Trudeau over delaying sandbagging WATCH

Trudeau said that his family had spent 15 minutes filling up sandbags and that he was there to draw attention to the flooding. “I was in truck for an hour waiting while you were here for the photo op,” the man retorted.

Volunteer berates Trudeau over delaying sandbagging

“You and your security are blocking the roads,” said the unidentified man. “What you’re doing is insincere.” he added.

Volunteer berates Trudeau over delaying sandbagging

Volunteer berates Trudeau over delaying sandbagging

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Alanyasporlu futbolcuları taşıyan araç kaza yaptı

Alanyasporlu futbolcuları taşıyan araç kaza yaptı

71
Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

71
CHP Erzurum'un Çat ilçesini kaybetti

CHP Erzurum'un Çat ilçesini kaybetti

107
Dört yabancı haber kanalı Türkiye'de haber kanalı kurdu

Dört yabancı haber kanalı Türkiye'de haber kanalı kurdu

445
Esad, YPG kontrolündeki Rakka'ya operasyon başlattı

Esad, YPG kontrolündeki Rakka'ya operasyon başlattı

196
Lugano bahşişiyle çalgıcıların yüzünü güldürdü

Lugano bahşişiyle çalgıcıların yüzünü güldürdü

67
Sel felaketi gönüllüleri Başbakan Trudeau’yu haşladı

Sel felaketi gönüllüleri Başbakan Trudeau’yu haşladı

146
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir