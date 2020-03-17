Volunteers test first coronavirus vaccine in US

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed US government official.

FULLY VALIDATE VACCINE EXPECTED TO TAKE 18 MONTHS

The first participant in the trial, which is being funded by the National Institutes of Health and taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, received the experimental vaccine on Monday, the AP reported.

The first person to get the jab was a 43-year-old mother-of-two from Seattle. “This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something," Jennifer Haller said

It would take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine, the AP added, citing public health officials.