taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4377
Euro
7.1695
Altın
1485.03
Borsa
87621.47
Gram Altın
308.138
Bitcoin
34869.93

Volunteers test first coronavirus vaccine in US

A healthy volunteer in Seattle is the first person in the US who received a dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine as part of a new clinical trial.

REUTERS | 17.03.2020 - 10:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed US government official.

FULLY VALIDATE VACCINE EXPECTED TO TAKE 18 MONTHS

The first participant in the trial, which is being funded by the National Institutes of Health and taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, received the experimental vaccine on Monday, the AP reported.

Volunteers test first coronavirus vaccine in US

The first person to get the jab was a 43-year-old mother-of-two from Seattle. “This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something," Jennifer Haller said

It would take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine, the AP added, citing public health officials.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump signals end of summer for end of outbreak
Speaking to the reporters at the White House, "People are talking about July, August, something like that," said US president.
Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads
All border crossings for foreigners were banned except employees of diplomatic missions, Russian authorities said.
Brazilian inmates escape jails amid virus lockdown
Brazil’s overstuffed prisons often see deadly prison riots between rival gangs.
Macron imposes lockdown across France
French President said people should leave their homes only for essential duties, beginning midday Tuesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
253
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
149
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
86
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
65
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
39
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
100
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
293
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir