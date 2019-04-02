Vote on healthcare can wait until after 2020, says Trump

Trump’s vow last week that the Republican Party will be “the party of healthcare” caught his fellow Republicans off guard after the Justice Department backed a lawsuit intended to wipe out Obamacare, which has helped millions of Americans get health insurance.

"IT WILL MUCH MORE USABLE THAN OBAMACARE"

In a series of tweets on Monday night, Trump said Republicans are developing “a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than Obamacare.”





“In other words, it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare. The vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House,” he said.

Trump’s move suggests he is willing to debate the future of the US healthcare system during the 2020 presidential election campaign rather than try to reach agreement on a plan sooner.