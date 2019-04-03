Votes to be recounted in several districts in Istanbul

Earlier, the district electoral councils of Şile, Bayrampaşa, Ataşehir, Ümraniye, Beykoz, Fatih and Gaziosmanpaşa decided to reassess votes that were initially deemed invalid after the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party filed appeals with the councils. However, the Istanbul Provincial Election Council decided to halt the review and recount of these votes following an appeal by the main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP).

RULING AK PARTY CHALLENGED POLL RESULTS

After AK Party filed an objection over the decision, YSK then held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Provincial Election Council’s decision and decided to overturn it.

On Tuesday, the AK Party officially challenged poll results in 39 district municipalities under the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Bayram Şenocak, the party’s Istanbul provincial head, said it had found "significant discrepancies" in poll results.

In the Istanbul mayor’s race, Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), with 48.79 percent of the votes, currently has a narrow lead over the AK Party’s Binali Yildirim, with 48.51 percent.