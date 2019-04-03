taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5971
Euro
6.28525
Altın
1292.435
Borsa
93533.12
Gram Altın
232.683

Votes to be recounted in several districts in Istanbul

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) decided early Wednesday that some votes will be reassessed in seven districts of Istanbul following weekend local elections.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 09:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Earlier, the district electoral councils of Şile, Bayrampaşa, Ataşehir, Ümraniye, Beykoz, Fatih and Gaziosmanpaşa decided to reassess votes that were initially deemed invalid after the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party filed appeals with the councils. However, the Istanbul Provincial Election Council decided to halt the review and recount of these votes following an appeal by the main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP).

RULING AK PARTY CHALLENGED POLL RESULTS

After AK Party filed an objection over the decision, YSK then held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Provincial Election Council’s decision and decided to overturn it.

Votes to be recounted in several districts in Istanbul

On Tuesday, the AK Party officially challenged poll results in 39 district municipalities under the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Bayram Şenocak, the party’s Istanbul provincial head, said it had found "significant discrepancies" in poll results.

In the Istanbul mayor’s race, Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), with 48.79 percent of the votes, currently has a narrow lead over the AK Party’s Binali Yildirim, with 48.51 percent.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Pentagon: Türk pilotlar eğitime devam ediyor

Pentagon: Türk pilotlar eğitime devam ediyor

62
Nisan ayı Meclis için yoğun geçecek

Nisan ayı Meclis için yoğun geçecek

95
Kılıçdaroğlu partilileri uyardı

Kılıçdaroğlu partilileri uyardı

161
Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

91
Otomobil satış rakamları

Otomobil satış rakamları

46
YSK'de olağanüstü toplantı

YSK'de olağanüstü toplantı

119
TSK'nın keskin nişancısı görülmeden gördü

TSK'nın keskin nişancısı görülmeden gördü

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir