taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0775
Euro
6.824
Altın
1284.92
Borsa
86072.28
Gram Altın
251.137

Voting begins for European Parliament elections

EU citizens in 21 countries go to the polls on Sunday, the last of four days of voting in European Parliament elections that will shape the bloc’s future.

AA | 26.05.2019 - 12:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of 21 countries of the European Union hit the ballot boxes to vote for the European Parliament (EP) elections on Sunday.

The voting process is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The unofficial results are expected to be made public by tonight.

FINAL PHASE OF ELECTIONS

The citizens of Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Croatia, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Greek Cypriot administration, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Greece will vote in the final phase of the elections.

Between May 23 and 25, the people of the UK, the Netherlands, Czechia, Ireland, Slovakia, Malta, and Latvia went to ballot boxes to cast their votes.

The election regulations are organized in line with the domestic laws of the member countries.

Voting begins for European Parliament elections

About 400 million votes are eligible to cast ballots in the EP elections, making it the second largest democratic election after India. This year’s competition will be between eight different groups within the parliament. The EP is composed of a total of 751 seats. The EP elections are held every five years, 2014 elections drew merely 42% of the voters.

Operating as the legislative body of the union, EP, along with the European Union Council, confirms and approves the union's laws and budget respectively.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rumlar için tek seçenek Türkiye ve KKTC ile uzlaşmak

Rumlar için tek seçenek Türkiye ve KKTC ile uzlaşmak

90
Ekrem İmamoğlu cami çıkışı protesto edildi

Ekrem İmamoğlu cami çıkışı protesto edildi

617
Terörist başı Öcalan'ın avukatlarından ikinci açıklama

Terörist başı Öcalan'ın avukatlarından ikinci açıklama

214
Yassıada'dan son görüntüler

Yassıada'dan son görüntüler

258
Terhis güvenlik açığı kaygısını gündeme getirdi

Terhis güvenlik açığı kaygısını gündeme getirdi

116
Aleyna Tilki sosyal medyayı salladı

Aleyna Tilki sosyal medyayı salladı

141
'Kıyafetin kirli' diye koltuğa oturtulmayan çocuğa burs

'Kıyafetin kirli' diye koltuğa oturtulmayan çocuğa burs

140
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir