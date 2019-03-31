taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

Voting ends in 32 provinces in Turkey's local elections

Some 57 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots in Sunday's local elections.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 17:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The voting ended in 32 out of 81 provinces across Turkey at 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT). The voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) in those 32 provinces.

12 PARTIES ARE COMPETING

In the remaining provinces, polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will close at 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

Voting ends in 32 provinces in Turkey's local elections

A total of 12 political parties are competing in the local elections.

Voting ends in 32 provinces in Turkey's local elections

More than 44 million citizens are expected to vote at 142,777 polling stations in 30 biggest cities, called metropolitan municipalities. Meanwhile, 12.8 million voters will vote at 51,851 polling stations across 51 provinces in Turkey.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sezen Aksu sandık başında

Sezen Aksu sandık başında

126
Pendik'te seçmene CHP'ye oy basılmış pusula verildi

Pendik'te seçmene CHP'ye oy basılmış pusula verildi

213
Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

328
Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

42
İngiliz ajansının algı operasyonu

İngiliz ajansının algı operasyonu

161
Hadise oyunu kullandı

Hadise oyunu kullandı

114
Sandıklar kapandı

Sandıklar kapandı

95
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir