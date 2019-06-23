taraftar değil haberciyiz
Voting ends in Turkey’s re-run Istanbul elections

Opposition candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, former PM Binali Yıldırım in the mayoral race for Turkey's most populous city.

AA | 23.06.2019 - 17:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Voting, which started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) continued through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT) in 31,342 ballot boxes across 39 districts of Istanbul.

BROADCASTING BAN

Ekrem İmamoğlu, candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and Binali Yıldırım of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, vied to run the metropolitan municipality of Turkey's most populous city after a previous vote on March 31 was annulled by the country's top election council last month.

According to the ban imposed by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), media organizations will not be allowed to broadcast any political advertising, predictions or comments about the polls from 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) until 9 p.m. (1800GMT).

