Walmart to bar selling guns in its stores

After two deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart CEO on Tuesday announced that it had changed its gun-sales policies and asked shoppers to stop openly carrying firearms in its stores nationwide.

"DO NOT CARRY GUNS"

Although open carry will be banned moving forward, CEO Doug McMillonwrote that concealed firearms will be allowed if people have the permits for those weapons.

A Walmart spokesperson explained the company's new open carry policy in a statement: "We will treat law-abiding customers with respect, and we will have a very non-confrontational approach. We will respectfully request that they do not carry. The discretion will be given to the store manager. If there is not imminent threat, the store manager can ask them to leave the weapon in the vehicle for next time. If the customer is causing concern or fear with customers or associates, the store manager can then approach the customer and/or follow necessary protocols for a potential active shooter. In some states, open carry is very common, so again, some discretion will be given to the store manager."