Wanted PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, two terrorists wanted in the gray category of ministry's list with a bounty of 300,000 Turkish liras each.

AA | 20.10.2019 - 15:49..
Two wanted PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in Turkey's eastern Van province, the Interior Ministry said in a written statement Sunday.

TERRORISTS' FAMILIES CONVICED THEM TO SURRENDER

Terrorists were wanted in the gray category of the Interior Ministry's list with a bounty of 300,000 Turkish liras (roughly $53,000) each.

Wanted PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Terrorists' family members helped realize their surrender, the statement said.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

