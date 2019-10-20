Wanted PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two wanted PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in Turkey's eastern Van province, the Interior Ministry said in a written statement Sunday.

TERRORISTS' FAMILIES CONVICED THEM TO SURRENDER

Terrorists were wanted in the gray category of the Interior Ministry's list with a bounty of 300,000 Turkish liras (roughly $53,000) each.

Terrorists' family members helped realize their surrender, the statement said.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.