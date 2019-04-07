taraftar değil haberciyiz
Washington Post criticizes Trump over King Salman

Washington Post said that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is making US President Donald Trump look weak.

Haber Merkezi | 07.04.2019 - 10:31..
Washington Post criticizes Trump over King Salman

In an article published by Washington Post, Trump was sharply criticized over his relationship with King Salman.

SALMAN HAD 2 AMERICANS ARRESTED

“Trump has frequently bragged about his record of freeing Americans unjustly imprisoned abroad. But he had nothing to say about the arrest of the two Saudi Americans. As he did in the case of Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia’s 33-year-old ruler is making the president of the United States look timid and weak.” said the paper.

Washington Post criticizes Trump over King Salman

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent an unmistakable signal to all who hoped he would be moved by the international backlash against his brutal treatment of human rights activists, journalists and other perceived opponents. With the trial of 11 women’s rights advocates still in progress, his security forces rounded up 12 of their supporters, most of whom were detained Thursday. That included two US citizens, in what can only be interpreted as a deliberate provocation.” it added.

