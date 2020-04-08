We are deeply grateful to Turkey, Kosovo President says

Kosovo's president on Wednesday praised Turkey's help to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Hashim Thaci took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

MORE THAN 83,000 PEOPLE HAVE DIED

"We accepted a package of medical aid as assistance from Turkey to Kosovo to help fight coronavirus. Deeply grateful to President Erdoğan and Turkey for supporting Kosovo in this unprecedented time," he tweeted.

Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry were delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo on the instructions of President Erdoğan.

Kosovo confirmed the first coronavirus case on March 13. Since then, at least 184 have tested positive while five have died.