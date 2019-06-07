We have no intend to build a military base in Venezuela, says Putin

Russia does not plan to send military troops or build a military base in Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russian military experts in Venezuela are in line with the contract which was signed earlier," Putin told heads of international news agencies in St. Petersburg.

TRUMP PULLED OUT OF THE DEAL LAST YEAR

Putin went on to say that all stakeholders should come together in Venezuela. "Even the US allies do not support military intervention in Venezuela. Interference in internal affairs of other countries may cause serious and sometimes tragic results," he added.

Putin also touched upon the US policy on Iran saying it was causing discord. "We do not agree on the US policy against Iran. You do not have to look for a solution to destroy something that has already been built," he said.