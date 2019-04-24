We stick to our commitment to Iran, says Merkel

Germany on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to a nuclear deal with Iran despite the recent US move to impose sanctions on countries that buy Iranian oil.

“TRADE RELATIONS WITH IRAN WILL BE EASIER"

Ulrike Demmer, the government’s deputy spokeswoman, told a news conference in Berlin that they had taken note of the recent decision of the Trump administration, and will coordinate with other EU members to jointly assess its implications.

“As you know, the German federal government and the European Union remain committed to the nuclear agreement with Iran,” she said, adding that this agreement would facilitate legitimate trade with Iran, in accordance with international and European Union law. “We continue to believe that this agreement is a very important instrument to prevent Iran from becoming armed with nuclear weapons,” she said.

Donald Trump last year pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and further intensified pressure on Tehran by re-imposing sanctions on Iranian oil exports. On Monday, Trump administration announced that it would no longer renew Iran sanctions' waivers on eight countries Turkey, China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan upon their expiration on May 2.

In 2015, world powers agreed to lift economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for Tehran agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to peaceful and civilian purposes. The agreement, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran and major powers Russia, China, France, the UK, and US, plus Germany.

Despite the US withdrawal from the agreement, EU heavyweights Germany, France and the UK have set up a new mechanism in January, offering European firms an alternative payments channel to continue trade with Iran despite US sanctions.