‘We want to improve our strategic relations’

Turkey Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee head Volkan Bozkır meets China’s Ambassador.

AA | 29.05.2019 - 14:35..
Turkey wants to improve bilateral relations with China, the parliament's foreign affairs committee head said Tuesday.

"WE WANT TO IMPROVE OUR BILATERAL RELATION"

During a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Turkey Deng Li, Volkan Bozkır said China has an important position in Turkey's multidimensional foreign policy. Bozkır recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would pay an official visit to China in July.

"The People's Republic of China plays an important role in its region and in the world. For this reason, we want to improve our strategic relations," Bozkır said. He added that Turkey also wants to improve inter-parliamentarian relations with China.

