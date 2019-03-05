taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.38855
Euro
6.09475
Altın
1287.93
Borsa
103730.59
Gram Altın
222.947

We will bring Canal Istanbul project into being, says Erdoğan

Addressing to citizens in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan province, President Erdoğan repeated that he will start the Canal Istanbul process.

Haber Merkezi | 05.03.2019 - 18:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
We will bring Canal Istanbul project into being, says Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday stressed the importance of the Canal Istanbul project, calling it a “world brand.”

"WE HAVE TIES OF AFFECTION"

Speaking at a public meeting in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the project would help avoid environmental disaster in the Turkish Straits. “Istanbul is no ordinary city. As we came in the force, we put the Marmaray rail system into being at once. Today, millions of citizens use the railroad. We made the Eurasia Tunnel. Mr. Kemal (Kılıçdaroğlu) I ask you, did you ever use it? I recommend it you to use. CHP supporters didn’t want it to be done. And now, we are bringing Canal Istanbul into being. CHP supporters don’t want it either. We have ties of affection with our people.” said President.

We will bring Canal Istanbul project into being, says Erdoğan

The 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal, to built-in Istanbul's Kucukcekmece-Sazlidere-Durusu corridor, is to boast a capacity of 160 vessels a day and is scheduled to be completed by 2023, Turkey’s centennial.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Binali Yıldırım, EYT'lilere takip sözü verdi

Binali Yıldırım, EYT'lilere takip sözü verdi

247
Geleceğin Gebze-Harem minibüsü

Geleceğin Gebze-Harem minibüsü

73
6 bin 208 tekne Türk bayrağı taktı

6 bin 208 tekne Türk bayrağı taktı

244
Kılıçdaroğlu'na yeni parti iddiaları soruldu

Kılıçdaroğlu'na yeni parti iddiaları soruldu

43
Hindistan: Savaş çıksa 10 günlük cephanemiz var

Hindistan: Savaş çıksa 10 günlük cephanemiz var

53
Çağlar Cilara TV5'ten kovuldu

Çağlar Cilara TV5'ten kovuldu

165
İyi Parti Gezici Araştırma'ya dava açıyor

İyi Parti Gezici Araştırma'ya dava açıyor

101
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir