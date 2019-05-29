‘We will continue our struggle with the PKK’

Turkey will continue to fight against terrorism and clear its borders of terrorists and their supporters, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Tuesday.

"WE WILL NOT COMPROMISE OUR STABILITY"

Speaking at a fast-breaking dinner, or iftar, with a businessmen’s association, Oktay praised Turkey’s new counterterror operation, dubbed Operation Claw. “Turkey will continue to clear its borders from terrorists and their supporters. We will not compromise our stability,” Oktay said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Oktay also stressed that along with moves taken by Turkey in economic growth, social development and national technology, the country became a leader in humanitarian aid and assistance for development.