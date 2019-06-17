taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8697
Euro
6.5969
Altın
1336.86
Borsa
91567.89
Gram Altın
252.215

We will continue using Huawei, says Chilean Trade Minister

Chile will not exclude Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei from its choice of service providers when it introduces its technology network, the Latin American nation's vice-minister says.

AA | 17.06.2019 - 14:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Chile will not exclude Chinese telecom company Huawei from its choice of service providers, according to a senior Trade Ministry official of Latin American country, Japanese media reported on Monday.

"IT WAS A SMAŞŞ AND HIGHLY COMPETITIVE AND OPEN ECONOMY"

Speaking to Nikkei Asian Review, a Tokyo-based financial publication, Chilean Vice-Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yanez Benitez said his country is "receptive of concerns that some trading partners have", referring to the US war on telecom giant Huawei.

"We have listened carefully to all of them," said Benitez, who was in Japan to attend a ministerial G20 meeting ahead of Osaka summit on June 28-29. However, Chile, he said, was a "small and highly competitive and open economy." Therefore, "we have no exclusions for countries when it comes to considering their technology," Benitez stated.

We will continue using Huawei, says Chilean Trade Minister

Trump has been encouraging the allied countries to take the same US stance ever since his administration launched a trade war against Huawei.

However, in Latin America, the strongest US ally Brazil earlier already indicated its stance on the matter by not excluding the Chinese company.

Commenting on the US-China trade war, Benitez said it already had a negative economic impact on Chile as the conflict between the world's two largest economies caused a fall in the price of copper, one of Chile's main export products to China.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

İsmail Küçükkaya başarılı bir yayını geride bıraktı

277
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım aileleri bir arada

589
İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım ulaşım projelerini anlattı

380
Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

Türkiye tarihi canlı yayını FOX TV'den izledi

322
Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

Fotoğraf sırasında İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım'ın diyaloğu

154
Sema Suna Özcan'ın canlı yayın paylaşımı

Sema Suna Özcan'ın canlı yayın paylaşımı

661
Fatih Altaylı'nın İstanbul'a proje önerisi seks siteleri

Fatih Altaylı'nın İstanbul'a proje önerisi seks siteleri

288
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir