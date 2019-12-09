taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7791
Euro
6.3945
Altın
1460.62
Borsa
108869.14
Gram Altın
271.494
Bitcoin
43328.49

Whakaari volcano erupts in New Zealand

New Zealand’s White Island Whakaari volcano erupted on Monday, injuring around 20 people.

REUTERS | 09.12.2019 - 08:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Several people were injured White Island in New Zealand when a volcano began erupting there on Monday, the region’s mayor said.

The eruption began about 2:30 p.m. local time (0130 GMT) on the island, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island, authorities said, throwing smoke and debris into the air.

INJURED PEOPLE WERE BROUGHT TO THE HOSPITAL

“I’m not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care,” said Whakatāne Mayor Judy Turner. “There were some injuries and focus is on getting these injured people back safely and to get them to a hospital.” She added that there seems to be no danger for the people in the coastal areas, farther from the volcano.

Whakaari volcano erupts in New Zealand

The eruption made the area immediately around the island hazardous, the National Emergency Management Agency said in an emailed statement.

Police said that they were responding to the eruption but did not comment on whether anyone was injured. New Zealand’s national emergency crisis center has been activated.

Whakaari volcano erupts in New Zealand

Smoke from the eruption was visible from the mainland, and the emergency management agency said falling ash might affect some areas. Local media reports said there were many people on or near the island during the eruption. Online news group Stuff reported that up 20 people may have been on White Island.

The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

64
Samsun'da bir kişi iş yerinde saldırıya uğradı

Samsun'da bir kişi iş yerinde saldırıya uğradı

5
Antalya'da barınakta birçok köpek ölü halde bulundu

Antalya'da barınakta birçok köpek ölü halde bulundu

58
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

66
Karabük'te amatör lig maçında ortalık karıştı

Karabük'te amatör lig maçında ortalık karıştı

10
İstanbul'da 5 kişi bir iş hanından kasa çaldı

İstanbul'da 5 kişi bir iş hanından kasa çaldı

2
Suudi Arabistan'da kadınlara yönelik yeni karar

Suudi Arabistan'da kadınlara yönelik yeni karar

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir