taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7499
Euro
6.3871
Altın
1473.3
Borsa
108658.98
Gram Altın
272.817
Bitcoin
42518.4

White House blocks Armenia bill for the third time

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

AA | 06.12.2019 - 09:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
White House blocks Armenia bill for the third time

The White House asked Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer to block voting on a resolution that would have formally recognized the so-called Armenian genocide, the Axios news site reported Thursday.

"RESOLUTION WILL HARM OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH TURKEY"

Cramer said he does not think it is "the right time" to pass the resolution, Axios cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying. The senator allegedly cited President Donald Trump's meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at this week’s NATO summit in London, saying the resolution could harm the Trump administration's diplomatic efforts.

This is the third time the White House has stepped in asking lawmakers to block the vote against Turkey.

White House blocks Armenia bill for the third time

Last month, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham objected to passing the resolution after Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez sought consent to pass it. Republican Sen. David Perdue was also asked to block the resolution.

On Oct. 29, the anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the House voted 405-11 in favor of the resolution to recognize alleged killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915. The resolution is not legally binding.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Belediye çalışanına 'beni görünce ayağa kalkmadın' cezası

Belediye çalışanına 'beni görünce ayağa kalkmadın' cezası

658
Osmaniye'de selenyum 74 adlı kimyasal madde yakalandı

Osmaniye'de selenyum 74 adlı kimyasal madde yakalandı

60
Ermeni tasarısı, ABD senatosunda tekrar engellendi

Ermeni tasarısı, ABD senatosunda tekrar engellendi

44
Duvara bantlanmış muz 120 bin dolara satılıyor

Duvara bantlanmış muz 120 bin dolara satılıyor

80
Fransa'da toplu grev sebebiyle tüm hizmetler aksıyor

Fransa'da toplu grev sebebiyle tüm hizmetler aksıyor

81
Kayseri'de otomobil ile yolcu otobüsü çarpıştı

Kayseri'de otomobil ile yolcu otobüsü çarpıştı

15
Etkili olan kar yağışı Gölcük Tabiat Parkı'nda güzel görüntüler oluşturdu

Etkili olan kar yağışı Gölcük Tabiat Parkı'nda güzel görüntüler oluşturdu

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir