taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9701
Euro
6.5775
Altın
1577.44
Borsa
119689.48
Gram Altın
302.607
Bitcoin
55464.67

White House sends warning letter to Bolton about his book

Former security adviser John Bolton said Jan. 6 that he is "prepared to testify" in the Senate if he is issued a subpoena to testify during Trump’s impeachment trial.

AA | 30.01.2020 - 09:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The White House sent a formal letter to former National Security Adviser John Bolton amid furor about his upcoming book, warning parts with classified information may not be published, media reports said Wednesday.

BOOK CONTAINS CLASSIFIED INFORMATION

In the Jan. 23 letter to Bolton's lawyer, Director for Access Management at the National Security Council Ellen Knight said, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, "appears to contain significant amounts of classified information."

"Under federal law and the nondisclosure agreements your client signed as a condition for gaining access to classified information, the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information," Knight wrote.

White House sends warning letter to Bolton about his book

The letter comes hours after US President Donald Trump rebuked Bolton on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the still-unreleased book that includes details on the president's dealings with Ukraine was "nasty" and "untrue."

Bolton wrote that Trump told him in August he wanted to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped in probes into former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading Democrat seeking his party's nomination in November's presidential polls.

White House sends warning letter to Bolton about his book

In a lengthy tweet, Trump said Bolton begged him for a non-Senate job and was fired because he was a super hawk. "For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, 'begged' me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying 'Don’t do it, sir,' takes the job, mistakenly says 'Libyan Model' on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?" said Trump.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Macron accuses Turkey of breaking Libya promises
After his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the French President also announced a “strategic” security partnership which included an increased presence of the French Navy in Greece.
European Parliament approves UK's Brexit deal
The Brexit deal was ratified by an overwhelming majority in a 621 to 49 vote, while 13 members of the European Parliament abstained.
Israeli PM to visit Russia to discuss 'deal of century'
"On Jan. 30 in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who will pay a brief working visit to Russia," the Kremlin press office said.
Egypt welcomes US' Mideast plan
The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything the Israelis have been demanding.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

43
Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

169
Elazığ'daki depremde lazer tarayıcı cihaz kullanıldı

Elazığ'daki depremde lazer tarayıcı cihaz kullanıldı

39
Saati için 400 bin dolar denilince kendini yere attı

Saati için 400 bin dolar denilince kendini yere attı

17
Boeing, 23 yıl sonra ilk kez zarar etti

Boeing, 23 yıl sonra ilk kez zarar etti

5
Avustralya'da Wollemi çamları yangından korundu

Avustralya'da Wollemi çamları yangından korundu

10
Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

259
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir